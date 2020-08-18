Virginia Democrat Charged With Multiple Felonies For Her Alleged Role In Destroying Statue

State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) is facing two felony charges for her alleged role in the toppling of a Confederate statue in Portsmouth at the start of summer.

“Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene said the charges are the result of a weeks-long investigation into the June 10 incident, which left a local man critically injured after the statue fell on him during a protest,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. “Lucas and six others, including NAACP leaders and a local school board member, were charged with conspiring to commit a felony, and felony injury to a public monument in excess of $1,000, Greene said Monday.”

The incident that Lucas was charged in appears to have happened on June 10, where a man was seriously injured after the statue hit him on the head as it fell over.

“Demonstrators beheaded the four Confederate statues before pulling one down using a tow rope Wednesday night at the Portsmouth Confederate monument as police watched,” the Daily Press reported. “A protester was injured as the statue fell, hitting him on the head. Louie Gibbs, vice president of the Portsmouth NAACP, said the man, who was in his 30s, lost consciousness. The man’s head was cut open, and he was transported to the hospital.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --