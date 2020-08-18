DNC’s Tom Perez Claims, Without Evidence, Herman Cain Died Because of Trump Rally

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez claimed Tuesday, without evidence, that Herman Cain died of coronavirus because he contracted it at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

Politico reported: Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to continue organizing in-person campaign events by invoking the death of businessman Herman Cain — who contracted Covid-19 after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Okla.

The remarks from the Democratic party chief came in an interview with POLITICO Playbook …

(…)

Perez then interjected with a reference to Trump’s ill-fated Tulsa rally earlier this summer, which resulted in a disappointing turnout for the president’s reelection campaign and “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, according to local health officials.

“Was that a good model for how people should conduct themselves? Ask the family of Herman Cain,” Perez said.

There is no evidence that Cain contracted coronavirus at the Tulsa rally. – READ MORE

