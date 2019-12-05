Viral video shows people climbing up the new US-Mexico border wall and sliding down the other side

A video showing three people scaling a newly installed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall with only a makeshift rope ladder is making the rounds on the internet.

The video was posted to Twitter by photojournalist J. Omar Ornelas with the caption: “This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall”

This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/MIrD3HhVsE — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) December 4, 2019

According to a local news report from KCAL-TV, the climbers were scaling a new portion of the border fence in Otay Mesa, California, using a rope ladder to climb up the Mexican side and then sliding down the fencing onto the American side.

The 18-foot fence in the video is a part of a recently approved $147 million, 14-mile border replacement project that was completed in August. – READ MORE