Rep. Biggs rips Pelosi’s impeachment announcement: ‘She is flat-out not telling the truth’

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call for articles of impeachment against President Trump is a “political move” that is based upon weak evidence and contested facts.

“ Turley said yesterday and he’s exactly right: there is no evidence here so when she says the facts are not contested, she is flat-out not telling the truth,” Biggs told “America’s Newsroom.”

Pelosi’s announcement on Thursday comes after a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday featuring four law professors — most of them Democrat-invited witnesses who presented arguments for impeachment.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” she said. Claiming America’s democracy is at stake, she said: “The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

Pelosi claimed the facts are now “uncontested” that Trump “abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security” by allegedly using aid as leverage to seek an investigation of the Bidens from Ukraine.

Biggs countered that the facts are “highly contested” and there have been no fact witnesses to testify in the Judiciary Committee, which will mark up and vote on the articles of impeachment. – READ MORE