View’s Hostin Outraged by SOTU: ‘Very Offensive’ to ‘Demonize Immigrants!’ (VIDEO)

As to be expected, the liberal hosts at ABC’s The Viewwere less than thrilled by President Trump’s State of the Union last night. Since co-host Joy Behar was out sick, co-host Sunny Hostin took the mantle giving the hysterical anti-Trump take, decrying the “very offensive” speech that “demonized immigrants,” on the show’s January 31 episode.

After co-host Meghan McCain complained that she didn’t find the speech bipartisan enough, she added that she was in the sole minority on the conservative side. She explained how two polls from CBS and CNN both found an overwhelming positive reaction to Trump’s address. However, host Sunny Hostin didn’t see anything redeemable in the speech.

“Can I just say this? I thought the speech was very divisive. I thought in parts it was very offensive,” she gushed. – READ MORE

