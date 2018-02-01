Frank Luntz, former Trump hater: ‘I owe Donald Trump an apology’

Pollster Frank Luntz isn’t exactly known around political town as a fawning admirer of President Donald Trump. In fact, the two engaged in a somewhat nasty public spat in 2015, with the latter accusing the former of using his polling position to “shake him down” and derail his presidential aspirations.

But now, post-State of the Union, 2018? It’s a smiley new world.

From Luntz, on Twitter: “Tonight, I owe Donald Trump an apology. Tonight, I was moved and inspired. Tonight, I have hope and faith in America again. It may go away tomorrow. But tonight, America is great again. #SOTU.”

The fawning didn’t stop there.

“Even in foreign policy and national security,” Luntz wrote in a separate tweet, “this speech [is] a perfect blend of strength and empathy. These heroic stories break our hearts, but sturdy our resolve. This is the Trump his voters wanted him to be. #SOTU.” – READ MORE

Dennis Prager, nationally syndicated conservative radio show host, said during the presidential campaign he was one of the “Never Trumpers.”

While he very vocally opposed then to candidate Donald Trump, Prager shocked his own listeners by admitting that he was wrong about his assessment of President Trump’s ability to do right by Americans.

He explained his new position on his radio show:

“I was wrong. My opposition to Donald Trump was wrong, in retrospect. I was wrong. I had friends who supported him, and I didn’t understand them. I said, ‘Are you not aware of what he said about John McCain? Isn’t that enough to disqualify the guy?’ They perceived in him what I did not perceive in him, that these over-the-top statements — as objectionable as the statements themselves may be, and none of them defended the statements — nevertheless, what they perceived was accurate: a man who doesn’t give a damn about what the press says about him. That is the only way to govern. It is the only way to advance the principles of conservatism in the United States is to not give a damn.”

Many Republicans thought that former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney would have been a better candidate, but Prager concedes that on this point, Trump is the better choice. “[Donald Trump] is so much better a president than Mitt Romney would’ve made.” – READ MORE

She was never a supporter of Donald Trump for president of the United States, but now that she’s seen his success in office, one Republican journalist openly admitted she’s “thrilled” he’s the man in the White House.

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, wrote a column in The Washington Post to explain why she did not formerly support the president, but now applauds his achievements in office.

Hemingway cited Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as the first turning point.

Her support for President Trump snowballed from there on.

“He has appointed 12 outstanding federal appellate judges — a record number for a president in his first year,” Hemingway wrote.

“By comparison, President Barack Obama had only three in his first year,” she explained.

The journalist also cited other victories — the U.S. departure from the Paris climate accord, revoking the Clean Power Plan, historic corporate tax reform, victory over the Islamic State group and deregulation as just a few reasons why she now is happy Trump is in the Oval Office. – READ MORE