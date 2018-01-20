VIDEO: In His Own Words, Career Liar Chuck Schumer Was Against Illegal Aliens … Before He Was For Them

Chuck Schumer was against illegal immigration before he was for it.

That somewhat summarizes the Democratic party in a nutshell. Emphasis on nut.

Schumer changes political platforms more often than Bill Clinton changes girl friends. Or accusers. What difference does it make?

But that doesn’t play well with Americans who stick to a set dogma of morals and political values. While some political ideologies may evolve, they certainly do not revolve like a subway turn style.

That is, unless you’re a Democrat. Or the leader of the party in the Senate.

Just a few years ago Schumer was lambasting illegal immigration. And yesterday he shut down the government in favor of illegal aliens.

Only in the Democratic party.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *