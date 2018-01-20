Politics Security
VIDEO: Schumer LIES AGAIN; Slammed Hostage-Style Threats Against a Government Shutdown, Now Embraces Such Tactics
Head phony of the Democratic party Sen. Chuck Schumer once slammed the hostage-style type of negotiating that his party just used to shut down the government.
That was in 2013 when taking that stance benefited Schumer.
In 2018, when using hard-line partisan tactics benefits Schumer, he changes course.
Viola.
The ever-changing words and actions of a crafty Beltway chameleon. Perhaps applauded among peers, but jeered by millions of upstanding, hard-working Americans.
In 2013 Chuck Schumer argued it would be ‘governmental chaos’ to shut down government over amnesty for illegals.
