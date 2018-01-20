True Pundit

VIDEO: Schumer LIES AGAIN; Slammed Hostage-Style Threats Against a Government Shutdown, Now Embraces Such Tactics

Head phony of the Democratic party Sen. Chuck Schumer once slammed the hostage-style type of negotiating that his party just used to shut down the government.

That was in 2013 when taking that stance benefited Schumer.

In 2018, when using hard-line partisan tactics benefits Schumer, he changes course.

Viola.

The ever-changing words and actions of a crafty Beltway chameleon. Perhaps applauded among peers, but jeered by millions of upstanding, hard-working Americans.

