VIDEO: Schumer LIES AGAIN; Slammed Hostage-Style Threats Against a Government Shutdown, Now Embraces Such Tactics

Head phony of the Democratic party Sen. Chuck Schumer once slammed the hostage-style type of negotiating that his party just used to shut down the government.

That was in 2013 when taking that stance benefited Schumer.

In 2018, when using hard-line partisan tactics benefits Schumer, he changes course.

Viola.

The ever-changing words and actions of a crafty Beltway chameleon. Perhaps applauded among peers, but jeered by millions of upstanding, hard-working Americans.

In 2013 Chuck Schumer argued it would be ‘governmental chaos’ to shut down government over amnesty for illegals.

#Hypocrite #DACA #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/PglGCT9LhO — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 19, 2018

