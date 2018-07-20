VIDEO: Watch the Oh-So ‘Sacred’ Intelligence Community Lie, Lie, Lie

Even Though Only A Mad Man Would Trust America’s Intelligence Community, Turn On Your Televisions And What You Are Seeing Play Out Is A Lethal Mix Of Mccarthyism And Iraq.

Dirty Cop Robert Mueller:

Dirty Cop James Clapper:

Dirty Cop John Brennan:

Dirty Cop James Comey:

Watch this video of former FBI Director James Comey — the same James Comey who violated FBI protocol to grab control of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and then exonerated her — admit to all the crimes Hillary Clinton committed. It is only six minutes long, and well worth your time:

Dirty Cop Andrew McCabe:

Dirty Cop Peter Strzok:

Russian operative Maria Butina was indicted this week on charges of being a covert Russian agent.

Butina struck up friendships with the influential leaders of the National Rifle Association and the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Butina was charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation and is being held without bond.

On Wednesday night investigative reporter John Solomon told Lou Dobbs that the FBI knew about Butina and her operations but they did not warn the conservatives who she was cozying up to.

This is a STUNNING development. – READ MORE

The 29-year-old Russian woman accused of covertly working as a foreign agent while living in the United States allegedly offered to have sex with an unnamed individual in return for a job in the United States, prosecutors said Wednesday.

And that’s not all. According to new court filings, Maria Butina allegedly “gained access” to “an extensive network of U.S. persons in positions to influence political activities in the United States” by living with and having a personal relationship with another individual.

Prosecutors revealed the new allegations against Butina in documents filed Wednesday, as Butina pleaded not guilty and a judge ordered her held without bond in court.

Prosecutors had asked the judge in the case to keep Butina in jail before her trial, arguing she’s a flight risk.

“Butina is a Russian citizen with no meaningful ties to the United States; she has every reason to flee this prosecution,” U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu wrote in the court document – READ MORE

