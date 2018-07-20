Chick-fil-A ‘retiring’ popular menu item after 20 years — and fans are udderly unhappy

Chick-fil-A is putting one of its most popular menu items out to pasture after 20 years, the fast-food giant announced.

Chick-fil-A’s Cow Calendars — which included coupons for free food alongside photos of the company’s iconic, grammatically-challenged cow mascots every month — is being retired, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

“We never like to disappoint our customers, so for that we are sorry, but we will continue to look for new ways to serve our guests in fun and creative ways,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As they were released annually toward the end of the year, the calendars were often given as holiday gifts. – READ MORE

Those people who have targeted Chick-Fil-A over and over again for various reasons, whether it was mocking CEO Dan Cathy supporting traditional marriageor mocking the company’s avowed Christian values, are going to have a hard time mocking the company for this moment that went viral: An employee of Chick-Fil-A running after a car whose occupant had forgotten their order.

Talk about dedication. This video, taken outside @ChickfilA Westchester Commons, appears to show a worker chasing down a customer who forgot her order. Nice hustle! 🏃🥇#RVA pic.twitter.com/iXF0bgP26x — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 14, 2018

The actions of the employee reflected Chick-fil-A’s stated corporate purpose: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” – READ MORE

