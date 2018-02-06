VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Ridicules ‘Russian Agent’ Adam Schiff in Epic Take Down

Tucker Carlson trolled Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intel Committee, tonight by bringing up the time in 2013 when he appeared as a guest on Russia Today.

Carlson, dripping with sarcasm, explained in his opener, “Now tonight we’ve learned that the foreign subversion goes even deeper than that. The Russian conspiracy is so subtle, so crafty, such a bewildering Slavic hall of mirrors, that the very people warning us about Russia are in fact key players in the Russian conspiracy. The leaders in the witch hunt are witches.”

He brought up the report last year about how RT disseminates anti-US propaganda before queueing up a photo from when Schiff was on RT five years ago talking about NSA surveillance, saying that he “seemed to promote conspiracy theories about the U.S. government.”

