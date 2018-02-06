New Grassley Memo Drops Another Ugly Bombshell on FBI/DOJ; Used Dem-funded Dossier to Spy on Trump

More bad news for the FBI.

And the DOJ.

Well. There you have it. A second separate memo by Senators Grassley & Graham confirms that the Democratic-funded defamatory dossier was used to spy on a Trump campaign volunteer. If you care about the 4th Amendment, you should be deeply troubled… pic.twitter.com/xuE4rnQrdu — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 7, 2018

New Grassley/Graham memo reveals that the FBI warrant to spy on a Trump volunteer relied heavily on the credibility of Christopher Steele & failed to mention evidence that Steele had actually lied to the FBI!!!! This is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/04wQQqcA5S — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 7, 2018

And it just keeps getting worse.

No matter how much they and their Deep State benefactors squirm.

Now comes more terrible revelations that the FBI and DOJ did in fact employ illegal Intel to secure illegal wiretaps.

View the full document below:

2018-02-06 CEG LG to DOJ FBI (Unclassified Steele Referral) by True Pundit on Scribd

RELATED: Two senior GOP senators on Monday released a copy of their request for a criminal probe of Christopher Steele, the author of a controversial dossier on President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, which alleges that he received information from an ally of Hillary Clinton while the Democrat’s campaign was financing his work.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released their referral for a Steele investigation, sent last month, after approval from the FBI.

Grassley and Graham on Monday also asked the Department of Justice and FBI to declassify more information related to their Steele referral, including an application to conduct surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

That surveillance application, Republicans have said, improperly involved research conducted by Steele that was paid for by the Clinton campaign. Republicans on Friday released a declassified memo they wrote on the subject. – READ MORE

A newly released document from the Senate Judiciary Committee says Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the Trump dossier, wrote an additional memo on the subject of Donald Trump and Russia that was not among those published by BuzzFeed in January 2017.

The newly-released document is an unclassified and heavily redacted version of the criminal referral targeting Steele filed on Jan. 4 by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina. It appears to confirm some level of coordination between the extended Clinton circle and the Obama administration in the effort to seek damaging information about then-candidate Trump.

According to the referral, Steele wrote the additional memo based on anti-Trump information that originated with a foreign source. In a convoluted scheme outlined in the referral, the foreign source gave the information to an unnamed associate of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who then gave the information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who then gave the information to Steele. Steele wrote a report based on the information, but the redacted version of the referral does not say what Steele did with the report after that. – READ MORE