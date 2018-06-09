VIDEO: Trump Just Absolutely Torched ‘Fake News’ CNN Reporter at G-7: ‘Tell That to Your Fake Friends at CNN”

President Trump slammed CNN as “fake news” after a reporter with the news organization asked him a question during a press briefing at the Group of Seven summit.

After the reporter asked Trump a question about tensions between him and other leaders at the G7 summit, the president asked what network he was from.

“Who are you with out of curiosity?” Trump asked the reporter, who replied that he was from CNN.

“I figured,” Trump said. “Fake News CNN. The worst.”

Trump then began to say that he “could tell by the question,” before clarifying that he did not previously know the reporter’s affiliation.

