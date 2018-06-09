Mueller Issues New Indictment Against Manafort And Ukrainian Business Partner That Have Nothing To Do With Collusion

Special counsel Robert Mueller issued new charges Friday against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a Russian-Ukrainian business partner accused of having ties to Russian intelligence agencies.

Mueller is charging Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice as part of an alleged scheme to force two witnesses in the case against Manafort to alter their testimony, according to the indictment.

The superseding indictment adds to the charges against Manafort, who is accused of conspiracy to launder money and failing to register as a foreign agent for his work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

The new indictment, which was handed down in federal court in Washington, D.C., does not make any allegations about Manafort’s activities during the campaign. Mueller was initially tasked with investigation possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. So far, his investigation has focused heavily on Manafort’s pre-campaign consulting work. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1