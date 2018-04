VIDEO: Trey Gowdy says being in Congress was largely a waste of time

South Carolina Republican Trey Gowdy, who is retiring from Congress this year, told Vice News’ Michael C. Moynihan that he felt being in Congress was largely a waste of time, as it was bogged down by “ineffectiveness.” And asked what he makes of the Republican party in 2018, he said “the goal is to win” — that’s it.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1