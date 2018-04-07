Mattis approves sending 4,000 National Guard troops to border

The National Guard will deploy up to 4,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border beginning Friday night, according to a newly signed memo from Defense Secretary James Mattis, after President Trump called for troops to shore up the area until his border wall is built.

The memo authorizes the use of Title 32 and Defense Department dollars for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to support the Department of Homeland Security’s “southern border security mission while under the command and control of their respective governors through September 30, 2018.”

It also states that troops “will not perform law enforcement activities or interact with migrants or other persons detained by DHS personnel” unless Mattis approves it.

Troops will be armed only in “circumstances that might require self-defense,” according to the memo.

National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Joseph Lengyel wrote on Twitter that up to 500 guardsmen are now moving to the border along with vehicles, helicopters and other equipment. – READ MORE

