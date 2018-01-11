VIDEO: Stammering James Franco Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Spurred On By The Golden Globes

Several actresses recently came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against James Franco, and while the “Disaster Artist” star denies them, he made it clear he doesn’t want to silence any accusers.

Franco was one of many actors and actresses wearing a “Time’s Up” pin to Sunday’s awards in support of the movement to end sexual misconduct and create equal opportunity for women. Just two days after his accusers came forward on social media Franco responded the claims on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“First off I want to say I wore it because I do support [Time’s Up]. Look, I was so excited to win, but being in that room that night was incredible. I mean it was powerful,” Franco began.

Not everyone is celebrating James Franco’s big win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Two women have come forward on Twitter accusing the actor of sexual harassment. Both actresses also pointed out how it was hypocritical for the 39-year-old to wear a Time’s Up pin to keep the spotlight on the sexual harassment and assault scandals plaguing Hollywood.

“Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes, remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!” tweeted filmmaker and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

