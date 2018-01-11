Kooky Liberals are Buying the Wrong ‘Fire and Fury’ on Amazon

Michael Wolff’s new book on the Trump presidency, “Fire and Fury,” has shot up the bestseller lists, but many readers desperate for dirt on the president are instead learning about Allied bombing campaigns during WWII.

According to The Guardian, liberals are reading about WWII bombing campaigns instead of the Trump administration.

A decade-old book, “Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945” by Randall Hansen, also found itself on three of Amazon’s bestseller lists. Hansen told The Guardian that he was surprised people were so “dumb” to be confusing the two books:

After dinner on Friday, Hansen logged on to Amazon and found that his book – which explores civilian perspectives on the Allied bombing of Germany during the second world war – had edged back on to three of the site’s bestseller categories. “It amused me. Part of me thought: can people really be that dumb to be confusing these books?” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday evening to once again take shots at “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff — and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Trump retweeted a parody cover of the book that the Republican Party had tweeted earlier Friday, and used it as a springboard for his latest criticisms — calling Wolff “a total loser” and saying Bannon “cried when he got fired” and has been “dumped like a dog by almost everyone” since leaving the White House in August.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The Republican National Committee has started a war against the author of the wild tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

In an email blast and follow-up tweet, the RNC distributed a reimagined cover for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury decorated with prominent journalists’ critiques of the book.

The Republican mock-up, titled “Liar and Phony,” quotes several notable journalists commenting on Wolff’s book, including esteemed White House reporter Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and Politico’s senior media reporter Michael Calderone. The reviews are in… pic.twitter.com/UNdkNbBEFF — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018