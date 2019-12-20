VIDEO: SNEAKY LINDSEY GRAHAM Slams Trump; Tosses Him Under the Bus on Eve of Impeachment

So much for a key veteran GOP Senator supporting his GOP President on the eve of Donald Trump’s historically concocted impeachment.

You never can tell which Lindsey Graham you’re going to get on a daily basis. He either sounds like Trump’s best friend or more often than not, a spiteful John McCain.

The cameras were rolling and captured Graham channeling his inner McCain on the eve of Trump’s impeachment.

Graham piled on Trump for comments he made at a campaign rally in Michigan where he hinted the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell is living in hell.

Trump might not be wrong.