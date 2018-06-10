Video of TSA’s Prolonged Pat-Down of 96-Year-Old Woman Stirs Outrage

A prolonged, intrusive search of a 96-year-old woman at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., has prompted outrage from many of the more than 9 million people who have viewed the May 15 video.

The video was posted to Facebook by Jeanne Clarkson of Anderson, Indiana.

The video shows two TSA staffers searching Clarkson’s mother, who was in a wheelchair. With some effort, she removes her jacket as instructed. She is then patted down over all parts of her body. She is told to adjust herself in her wheelchair so TSA agents can check underneath her.

As the video rolls on, several comments can be heard.

“What the hell do you think she’s going to do? Set off a shoe bomb?” Clarkson said.

“This is uncalled for….She’s 96-years-old, she’s not Gumby,” an unidentified man added. – READ MORE

