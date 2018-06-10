WATCH: Tucker Calls Out Liberal Hypocrisy, Decimates Fmr. Obama Adviser for Attacking Trump on G-7 Summit

During the recent G-7 summit of the largest economies in the world, Trump suggested that Russia should be part of future meetings between powerful nations, in order to discuss common goals and be part of the international conversation.

It isn’t that far-fetched of an idea. After all, the G-7 used to be the G-8, and Russia was invited to the summit as recently as 2014, until then-President Barack Obama disinvited them.

You’d think that liberals would jump at the chance to use diplomacy instead of bombs, but they have been fiercely critical of Trump’s proposal.

Tucker Carlson wanted to know why, so he invited Obama’s former international adviser, David Tafuri, to explain the hesitation.

“David, this sounds like something liberals used to say during the Cold War, it’s better to be at the table talking than not to be, why is that not true now?” Tucker asked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1