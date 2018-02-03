True Pundit

Politics TV

VIDEO: Nunes Says Attacks From The Left Are ‘Quite Enjoyable’

Posted on by
Share:

California Rep. Devin Nunes said Friday that he relishes attacks from his Democratic counterparts and the mainstream media over his push to release a memo laying out FISA abuses at the FBI and Justice Department.

“It’s actually quite enjoyable because we have the underlying facts,” Nunes said in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Earlier in the day, his committee released a four-page document accusing the FBI and Justice Department of making “material and relevant” omissions in an Oct. 21, 2016 FISA application to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Fox News host of “The Ingraham Angle,” Laura Ingraham, said Friday the recently released memo showed collusion between the FBI under former director James Comey, former President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice, and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“Trump believed that everything in Washington had become politicized, bloated and unmanageable,” she said. “What we take away from the now-public House Intel Committee memo that was released today is that [President] Donald Trump once again was right.”

Ingraham told viewers the American public should be able to trust that the FBI and DOJ are using their “vast” powers in an unbiased manner. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Friday that the next time a federal agent is killed, it will be President Trump’s fault.

“Let me paint a bleaker picture– it was posited to me from a former national security official, that he next Waco, the next time that federal law enforcement agencies are killed in the line of duty–that’s on Trump,” Wallace claimed. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FBI Agents Association President Tom O’Connor on Friday released a statement saying that federal agents “have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract” them after the release of the controversial Nunes memo.

“The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution,” O’Connor said on Twitter. “The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

On the same day the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the Nunes memo showing the FBI relied on the salacious and unverified Trump dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a federal judge ruled to withhold the Comey memos. The memos, authored by former FBI Director James Comey, are about his nine private conversations with President-elect and President Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled in favor of the FBI’s request to keep the Comey memos secret, also sits on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The FISA court is the same court that approved the surveillance on Trump associates.

Boasberg refused to release the documents on the basis they were still being used by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of the alleged Russian collusion with Trump associates.

The judge ruled, “the Comey Memos, at least for now, will remain in the hands of the Special Counsel and not the public.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Comey tweeted Friday afternoon: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: