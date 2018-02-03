Trump Destroys Narrative: Approval Rating Highest in Almost a Year, 1 Point Lower Than Obama

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to reach out directly to the American people, informing them about a new Rasmussen poll released Friday showing his approval rating jumped to 49 percent: “Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain ‘sacred cows.’”

Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

The poll shows Trump going from a 45 percent approval rating on Feb. 1 to 49 percent. This is especially significant because former President Barack Obama had a 50 percent approval rating in the same poll at the same point in his term. This is the highest it has been in this poll since March 7, 2017. – READ MORE

President Trump’s job approval on the economy has soared to 51 percent, according to the Real Clear Politics poll of polls.

What was bound to happen appears to finally be happening… After more than a year– without a single shred of evidence — of fake news-frenzies pushing conspiracy theories about Russian collusion/obstruction, in their infinite wisdom, the American people are finally tuning out the media’s neurotic white noise to turn their focus on what President Trump has actually accomplished.

With the scales falling from their eyes, they like what they see.

Over the last two weeks, on the all-important issue of it’s the ECONOMY stupid, Trump’s job approval rating has soared to a very healthy 51 percent — not in a single poll, but on the Real Clear Politics (RCP) average of all polls. Only 43 percent disapprove of Trump’s economic stewardship, which puts him above water by 8 points. – READ MORE

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE