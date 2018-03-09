VIDEO: Did Nancy Pelosi Suffer Mini Stroke During 15-Minute Speech with 16 Brain Freezes?

Something bizarre appears to be happening with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who apparently suffered 16 brain freezes during a 15-minute appearance at her weekly press conference Thursday.

Pelosi, 77, repeatedly stumbled and appeared to be at a loss for words.

At some moments, the House minority leader – who would be a front-runner for the House speaker position if Democrats take control of it in November – could be seen staring blankly as she tried to collect her thoughts.

“This week we had … March 5th … marked the sixth month – the end of the … timeframe,” Pelosi babbled while trying to discuss the recent expiration of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

When Pelosi was asked about troubles within the Democratic Party, she replied, “The most exhilarating …” But that’s when she lost her words again.

It gets worse.

