Mexican presidential hopeful campaigns in California, slams Trump and backs illegal immigrants

A presidential candidate was barnstorming across Los Angeles over the weekend, reaching out to Mexican migrants, blasting President Trump and calling for protection for illegal immigrants.

The twist: he is running for president of Mexico.

According to Mexican newspaper Excelsior, Ricardo Anaya Cortes met with businessmen and activists in Los Angeles — which has a large Hispanic population.

Among those he met with was Obama-era Department of Homeland Security chief Janet Napolitano, now the president of the University of California.

Hoy me reuní con Janet Napolitano, Presidenta de la Universidad de California. Platicamos sobre la importancia de apoyar a los dreamers y concordamos en que los migrantes mexicanos merecen respeto. pic.twitter.com/g4ZmtHMU7S — RicardoAnayaC (@RicardoAnayaC) March 3, 2018

In a tweet accompanied by a picture with Napolitano, Anaya said they “talked about the importance of supporting the Dreamers and agreed that Mexican migrants deserve respect.” – READ MORE

