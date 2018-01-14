VIDEO: Michael Wolff Accuses CNN of ‘Doing the Work of the White House’ Because Host Questioned His Book

It seems author Michael Wolff is getting a little testy over questions about the veracity of his new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Wolff has faced criticism from just about every political perspective, ranging from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, and now, CNN’s Michael Smerconish is questioning him.

The CNN anchor took issue with Wolff Saturday morning, accusing the writer of misrepresenting himself at the start of his project in order to curry favor and gain access to the nascent administration. Smerconish presented emails from Wolff in which he allegedly promised to “humanize” President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

The Big Three (ABC, CBS, NBC) networks engaged in a feeding frenzy over Michael Wolff’s gossip-filled book, as they ate up the salacious details in Fire and Fury. From January 3 through January 9, the networks stuffed their evening and morning programs with over two hours of coverage of the Wolff book and the subsequent fallout for former Donald Trump aide Stephen Bannon.

But other big news, like the FBI re-opening the investigation into the Clinton Foundation scandal (11 minutes, 10 seconds) and the Dow Jones cracking the 25,000 mark (5 minutes, 46 seconds) were swamped by the Wolff book coverage (2 hours, 20 minutes, 5 seconds).

CBS was the most obsessed network, as it jammed its programs with 49 minutes and 40 seconds of coverage of the Wolff book and Bannon news. ABC wasn’t far behind as it spent 46 minutes and 22 seconds on the book and its repercussions for Bannon. NBC devoted 44 minutes and 3 seconds to the Wolff and Bannon topics. – READ MORE

As with many things in the book there are two answers that question: Michael Wolff’s version of the facts and reality.

Wolff brags in a recent interview that he had sold a “million copies,” as of the close of business hours Monday.

“I’m going around saying, ‘It’s just a book,’ but it has become something so much larger,” he claimed, citing Trump’s attacks on the book and his failed attempt to prevent it from being published.

According to BookScan, the industry leader in tracking the point of sale for books, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” sold 29,000 copies as of Wednesday. – READ MORE