WATCH: ‘AM Joy’ Couldn’t Handle This Black Pro-Trump Pastor’s Arguments

MSNBC’s Joy Reid attempted to hold pro-Trump Pastor Mark Burns’ feet to the fire when discussing President Trump’s recent immigration comments, but the host could not hold up to his counter-arguments and eventually cut him off.

Reid and Pastor Burns entered into a fiery exchange on air Saturday morning.

“How can you, as a man of God, justify sending people back to such a country if the country is so broken? How can you justify sending people back to that country?” Reid asked.

“This is not about sending people back to their country,” responded Pastor Burns. He continued as Reid tried unsuccessfully to control the narrative, saying, “We are talking about taking care of America first.”

“Joy, it is not the responsibility of the United States of America to be the United States of the global world. This is the United States of America. You, Joy, I, am American. The President of the United States’ job, his vow and oath, was to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the citizens of the United States,” Pastor Burns said. – READ MORE

Joy Ann Reid went on a rant on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” where she painted President Donald Trump as the evilest thing imaginable while portraying former President Barack Obama as a saint.

“If you think of the presidency as a national avatar, Obama is who we hope we are, and Donald Trump is who we fear we are,” Reid said on Wednesday.- READ MORE