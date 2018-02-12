VIDEO: Geraldo Blasts ‘Bungling, Pink Panther’ US Spies Duped By ‘Shadowy Russian’

Geraldo Rivera blasted U.S. spies mentioned in a New York Times report, who allegedly made a secret trip to a German hotel room to deliver $100,000 in cash for stolen American security secrets and damaging information about President Donald Trump.

According to the report, an unnamed Russian "bilked" six figures out of American spies by promising the return of stolen cybersecurity weapons if they delivered cash to a Berlin address.

During a Thursday appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” Victoria Toensing, attorney for FBI informant Douglas Campbell, fired back at Hillary Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill for saying her client was participating in a “charade” by informing the FBI that Russia paid a lobbying group $3 million to “provide in-kind support for the Clintons’ Global Initiative.”

Toensing argued that $3 million is "a lot of money for a year of lobbying" and defended her client's credibility

An FBI informant connected to the Uranium One controversy told three congressional committees in written testimony that Moscow routed millions of dollars to America with the expectation it would be used to benefit Bill Clinton’s charitable efforts while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quarterbacked a “reset” in US-Russian relations.

The informant, Douglas Campbell, said in the testimony obtained by The Hill that he was told by Russian nuclear executives that Moscow had hired the American lobbying firm APCO Worldwide specifically because it was in position to influence the Obama administration, and more specifically Hillary Clinton.

Democrats have cast doubt on Campbell’s credibility, setting the stage for a battle with Republicans over his testimony.

Campbell said Russian nuclear officials “told me at various times that they expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton’s Global Initiative,” he added in the testimony.

"The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months. APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement. "


