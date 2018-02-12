Bongino: Dems ‘Forfeited All Credibility’ on Trump-Russia ‘Scandal’ (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said Democrats “forfeited all credibility” in the case of the Trump-Russia dossier and federal spying against a former Trump associate.

“They haven’t told the truth from day one,” Bongino, a former Maryland congressional candidate, said when asked about the Nunes memo and its Democratic response. – READ MORE

Former secret service agent Dan Bongino ripped the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee over his drumbeat of criticisms against Republicans.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that Republicans are attacking individual controversial federal agents because they are “too desperate to distract attention from the Russia probe.”

Bongino said Schiff was responding to critiques by Republicans that there is damning information against federal employees and the Obama administration in the “FISA memo.” – READ MORE