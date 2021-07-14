Video From Capitol Breach ‘Contradicts Public Narrative,’ Must Be Released, Lawyer Argues

A lawyer representing a 61-year-old man indicted in relation to the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach has filed a memo requesting that the government release video she argues “contradicts public narrative” of the breach and adds vital context to her client’s actions.

Attorney Marina Medvin, representing John Steven Anderson, is arguing that the video is crucial to her client’s case, as it “exposes the weakness of their case … and it contradicts the public narrative that the government has put forward.”

“hat is why the government … is fighting tooth and nail to conceal evidence in Mr. Anderson’s case,” the attorney asserted.

In numerous cases of those indicted in the riot, video has been barred from release over apparent national security concerns. U.S. Attorney Robert Juman, for example, said last week that broad requests for video releases “would allow the public dissemination of many hours of video from security cameras inside the U.S. Capitol.”

Opposing such rationale, 16 news organizations, dubbed the Press Coalition, have taken legal action to fight for the video release, too.

Medvin’s recent filing, in fact, was made in the support of the coalition’s motion.- READ MORE

