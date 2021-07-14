Death Toll Rises to 26 as Violence, Looting Spreads in South Africa

Authorities in South Africa said that rioting and looting continued on Tuesday, with the death toll rising to 32 as the military and police have struggled to deal with the violence across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

The violence appeared to have been sparked by former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest for being in contempt of court, starting with protests over the decision. That later turned into looting and rioting, as video footage showed agitators and rioters blocking traffic and setting vehicles and buildings on fire.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told a news conference that the deaths occurred mainly during stampedes as people looted food, electronics, alcohol, and clothing from shops.

“Yesterday’s events brought a lot of sadness. The number of people who have died in KwaZulu-Natal alone stands at 26. Many of them died from being trampled on during a stampede while people were looting items,” said Zikalala. “No amount of unhappiness or personal circumstances from our people gives the right to anyone to loot, vandalize, and do as they please and break the law,” Police Minister Bheki Cele added at a news conference.

Some officials told the Reuters news agency that 45 people have been killed so far in the unrest, with 19 coming in Gauteng and 26 in KwaZulu-Natal.- READ MORE

