VIDEO: Female Patriot Prayer Member Clobbers Antifa Goon on Camera

During a clash between Patriot Prayer, antifa, and a far-right group called the Proud Boys, all hell broke loose… but footage of a female Patriot member not just holding her own but physically dominating an antifa goon shows that the radical left may have bitten off more than it can chew.

“#Antifa would like you to refrain from making this into a GIF and using it all the time,” wrote Adam Richard on Twitter, along with a short clip of the altercation. “It’s not good for their image when their [Antifa] ‘soldiers’ get the s–t kicked out of them by Patriot Women. #PatriotPrayer.”

#Antifa would like you to refrain from making this into a GIF and using it all the time. It’s not good for their image when their “soldiers” get the shit kicked out of them by Patriot Women. #PatriotPrayer pic.twitter.com/wtutC1uYUa — Adam Richard (@TheAdamRichard) July 2, 2018

In the footage, a woman who is apparently part of the right-leaning Patriot Prayer group appears to have gotten the best of an antifa rioter, and pummels him on the ground as cameras record the action.

A longer video of the larger clash revealed what can only be described as chaos as various political groups battled on the streets (the clip excerpted in the Richard tweet comes about the 1:30 mark).

Let’s be clear: We don’t condone violence except in cases of self-defense.

The details around this incident are murky, but several reports indicate that Patriot Prayer members were following the law and exercising non-violent free speech when they were essentially ambushed by antifa, a group that openly advocates violence against conservative Americans whom it has labeled “fascists.” – READ MORE

