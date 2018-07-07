The Facts: 48,000 Assaults Attributed to Illegals in 2017

Illegal immigrants who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement were responsible for more than 48,000 assault offenses in 2017, according to a White House press release Thursday.

Illegals captured by ICE were also responsible for more than 5,000 sexual assault offenses, 2,000 kidnapping offenses, 1,800 homicide offenses and 76,000 dangerous drug offenses, according to the press release.

In addition, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit made 4,818 gang arrests in 2017.

“Abolishing ICE would mean that countless illegal aliens who pose a threat to public safety would be allowed to roam free — killing, injuring, and threatening Americans — instead of being removed from the country,” the press release reads.- READ MORE

