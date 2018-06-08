VIDEO: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash says ‘accidents happen,’ and ‘people hit and run people all the time’

A driver who was arrested Wednesday after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Boston made no apologies before he was taken into custody, saying it was just an “unfortunate situation.”

The Boston Police Department said in a news release Phocian Fitts, 23, of Brighton, Mass. was arrested on charges of motor vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue, where police said that Fitts struck the victim, a man in his 80’s, and then kept driving. Police took Fitts in for questioning sometime after the crash but was released.

“Accidents happen…people hit and run people all the time.” Driver making no apologies in hit & run crash that killed 80 year old man in Commonwealth Ave crosswalk #Boston25 EXCLUSIVE coming up pic.twitter.com/TPkbDN4yg6 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 7, 2018

Hours later, Boston 25 News reporter Drew Karedes found Fitts, who confessed on camera to leaving the scene of the crash after striking the man.

“I was listening to my music and as I was driving I was driving too quick, I was driving too quick to the point where I couldn’t really stop and it was a green light,” Fitts told Boston 25 News. “As the guy was walking, the light was green, I’m driving and pressing the horn, pressing the horn beep beep, it was either I was going to die and crash into a pole. When it came down to it accidents happen.” – READ MORE

