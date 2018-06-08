Entertainment
Over Two Thirds of TBS Advertisers Absent Week After Samantha Bee’s Ivanka ‘Cu*t’ Slur
More Than A Dozen Sponsors For Samantha Bee’s Late-night Show Full Frontal Did Not Run Advertisements On Wednesday’s Episode, A Week After The Tbs Host Called White House Advisor Ivanka Trump A “feckless Cunt.”
Unlike last week’s episode which saw ad spots from national brands like Taco Bell, Apple, Haagen Dazs, and Jim Beam, Wednesday’s Full Frontal featured promos in large part from other programs on TBS and TNT, Variety reports.
Sponsors State Farm and Autotrader suspended their advertisements on the weekly show last week.
An embattled Bee returned to her Turner cable network show on Wednesday to deliver an angry apology, that was long on one-liners and short on remorse for Ivanka Trump. – READ MORE
