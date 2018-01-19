VIDEO: Donald Trump Jr. Slams Dems & MSM For Ignoring FISA Abuse Memo, Focus on Russia ‘Witch Hunt’

On Friday night, Donald Trump Jr. slammed the media for their lack of coverage for the top secret memo that’s been circulating in Congress.

For roughly the past 24 hours, #ReleaseTheMemo has dominated social media as a call for transparency regarding a memo that reportedly has revealing information about the ongoing Russia investigation and the DOJ’s handling of the probe.

Don Jr. found the rumors about the memo “troubling.”

“Obviously, this has been a witch hunt, probably the greatest since the Salem witch trials,” Don Jr. said of the Russia probe. “The interesting thing about it is the only collusion, the only shadiness, the only thing that has been discovered is what the prior administration, the DNC, and all of them have done.”

Watch the latest video at <a href=”//video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a>

READ MORE:

