Democrats Cling to Funding Illegal DREAMers: Government Shut Down Set for Midnight

BREAKING: A short-term spending bill failed to advance in the Senate late Friday due to opposition from Democrats and some Republicans, virtually assuring a government shutdown at midnight.

The bill to keep the government open through Feb. 16 collapsed just after 10 p.m. Eastern, after a vote to end debate failed to garner the necessary 60 votes in the Senate. With the midnight deadline approaching, lawmakers had not agreed to an alternative plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said a vote to end debate on a short-term spending bill will take place at 10 p.m. Friday in a last-ditch move to avert a government shutdown ahead of a midnight deadline.

The scheduled vote follows a day lacking the tense negotiations and spirited closed-door meetings that typically precede important legislative deadlines. While President Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday afternoon, their discussion produced no resolution, and Trump quickly reaffirmed his support for a GOP spending plan that would keep agencies open for 30 days.

That bill appeared certain to fail, based on public statements from senators. No alternative bill had been filed or drafted, and the time necessary for the Senate to agree on and process a new bill, and then for House leaders to bring members back to the Capitol to vote on the measure, would likely take lawmakers past midnight.

