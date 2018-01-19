Democrats Cling to Funding Illegal DREAMers: Government Shut Down Set for Midnight

BREAKING: A short-term spending bill failed to advance in the Senate late Friday due to opposition from Democrats and some Republicans, virtually assuring a government shutdown at midnight.

The bill to keep the government open through Feb. 16 collapsed just after 10 p.m. Eastern, after a vote to end debate failed to garner the necessary 60 votes in the Senate. With the midnight deadline approaching, lawmakers had not agreed to an alternative plan.

This story will be updated.

WORD from D.C. — DEMS are going to vote to SHUT IT DOWN.

TRUMP WON'T BUDGE ON DACA. He Walked.

NO DEAL!

Government shuts Down in 90 mins officially. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 20, 2018

GOP Turncoats Flake, Graham, Lee & Paul Voted FOR Shutdown — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 20, 2018

You realize the Dems are negotiating right now — on YOUR money — to shut the government down — which is funded by YOUR money — if we don't take care of Illegals 'citizens' — who YOU pay for to be here — while YOU struggle to make bills and take care of YOUR own needs. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 20, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said a vote to end debate on a short-term spending bill will take place at 10 p.m. Friday in a last-ditch move to avert a government shutdown ahead of a midnight deadline.

The scheduled vote follows a day lacking the tense negotiations and spirited closed-door meetings that typically precede important legislative deadlines. While President Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday afternoon, their discussion produced no resolution, and Trump quickly reaffirmed his support for a GOP spending plan that would keep agencies open for 30 days.