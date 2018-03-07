Politics Technology TV
VIDEO: Dennis Prager Sues ‘Ideological’ Google for Censoring Conservative YouTube Videos
Syndicated radio host Dennis Prager joined Tucker Carlson Monday night to discuss his lawsuit against YouTube and its parent company, Google.
WATCH:
Prager University, which produces short videos relating to conservatism, filed a lawsuit last October alleging that YouTube is restricting their videos due to their conservative nature.
“They have decided that they will put, in this case, 40 of our 300 videos on the restricted list, meaning it joins pornography and violence,” Prager said, revealing that even a video by lifelong Democrat Alan Dershowitz on the legal founding of Israel was placed in “restricted mode.” – READ MORE
