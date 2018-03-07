True Pundit

George W. Bush: Trump ‘Makes Me Look Pretty Good’ by Comparison

Former President George W. Bush reportedly remarked that President Donald Trump’s administration makes his time in the White House “look pretty good,” according to a Republican source.

“Bush is often heard to remark, unable to stifle his trademark smirk: ‘Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn’t it?’” the source told National Journal.

The Trump administration told the outlet that the former Republican president regularly criticizes Trump’s administration for being in a state of chaos. – READ MORE

