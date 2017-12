VIDEO: Congressman Drops Bomb on FBI; Confirms McCabe’s FBI Emails Show He Pledged Hillary “HQ Special” Treatment to Rig Investigation

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) just dropped s bomb onto the growing FBI scandals.

Gaetz said FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s internal FBI emails show evidence he pledged to take it easy on Hillary Clinton by offering her “HQ Special” treatment for the email probe he supervised and meddled in. She was never charged.



Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *