Sanders Witnesses One of ‘Most Powerful Moments’ of Her Life as Trump Meets Wounded Military Hero (VIDEO)

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump visited the wounded service members being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House chief of staff John Kelly accompanied him on the visit.

Calling it “one of the most powerful moments” of her life, Sanders witnessed Trump award a wounded service member with the Purple Heart, the medal reserved for those injured in combat.