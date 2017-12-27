VIDEO: Congressional First-Class-Airline-Seat Hijacker Sheila Jackson Lee Claims the U.S. Constitution is 400 Years Old

The Congresswoman should focus more on U.S. history instead of the first class seat she is going to swipe on her next flight.

You wonder how clowns like this get elected to Congress.

Then you wonder about the bloc of voters who decide this utterly-under-qualified woman should represent them in Washington, D.C.

And you are left scratching your head.

Especially since Lee is just one of dozens of similar Congressional lightweights.

Only in America.