Maurkice Pouncey destroys James Harrison; he ‘erased his own legacy’ with Steelers

Addressing the media in the Steelers locker room, Pouncey criticized his former teammate for making it appear as though the Steelers wanted to rid themselves of the linebacker.

Pouncey said it was the other way around. He even suggested Harrison took the cowardly way out by not owning up to it.

Trib columnist Tim Benz was in the middle of the media scrum and has the exchange.

Pouncey just went off on Harrison's decision to go New England: "He erased his own legacy" — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 27, 2017

more Pouncey on Harrison to NE–"He wanted to go. It's funny to read the stories. It's something he wanted to do. He needs to come out and admit that." — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 27, 2017

Pouncey on Harrison part 3–"If you don't want to be here just come out and say it. Don't make it seem like it is the team's decision. You think the team wants to get rid of James Harrison? Come on now! — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 27, 2017

Pouncey on Harrison 4–"The team didn't do anything. If I wanted out I wouldn't let the team take the blame. That's me as a man. I'm glad the team is being respectful. But we are going to speak the truth." — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 27, 2017

Pouncey on Harrison part 5–"Bye. Have fun!" — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 27, 2017

