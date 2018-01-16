VIDEO: When CNN Can’t Pronounce Indian-American Trump Aide’s Name, Sarah Sanders Makes Them Pay

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wasted no time torching a CNN host for refusing to pronounce the name of Indian-American Trump aide Raj Shah Monday morning.

CNN host Chris Cuomo referred to Raj Shah as “Raj whatever-his-name-is” during a segment condemning President Donald Trump for being racially insensitive.

“Remember … we went to the White House when it happened, and Raj whatever-his-name-is didn’t back off the words,” Cuomo said earlier Monday.

Last month @CNN put up the wrong picture for WH Principal Deputy Press Secretary @RajShah45 & now they refer to him on air as "Raj whatever his name is." #ThisIsCNN https://t.co/PnkYDqoCpP — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 15, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders piled on, noting how CNN has a long history of not being ableto properly identify Shah. – READ MORE

As her boss, President Trump, mocked CNN at a rally in Pensacola, Fla., for a botched report earlier in the day, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders took a shot at the network via Twitter for a completely different mistake.

Tweeting out a screenshot of CNN from earlier in the evening during “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sanders pointed out that while the network was playing audio from White House spokesman Raj Shah, the photo CNN put on the screen was actually of an Obama administration alumnus with a similar name.