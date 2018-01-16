Morning Joe: ‘Tyrannical’ Trump Turning America Into ‘Real S-Hole’ (VIDEO)

After nearly three hours of hyperventilating about President Trump’s purported comments last Thursday describing Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries as “shitholes,” Monday’s Morning Joe brought on author and NBC Political Analyst Anand Giridharadas to discuss Trump’s “radical,” “reactionary,” and “racist” comments. Predictably, Giridharadas did not have many kind words for the President, declaring that it was, in fact, America that was being turned into the “real s-hole” by Trump.

Co-host Joe Scarborough set up Giridharadas by proclaiming that Trump is a “tyrannical president” who congressional Republicans are letting run wild:

SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, and Anand, uh, I wrote a couple weeks ago in The Washington Post in, in rude scrape paper, uh, that our founders actually anticipated a tyrannical president. They prepared for a tyrannical president. They wrote a constitution that would have checks and balances on a tyrannical president. They never, ever let their imaginations be darkened by the possibility of a compliant Congress in the face of a tyrannical president. But that appears to be exactly what we have in 2018.

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open parodied MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” mocking the relationship between hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, discussed President Donald Trump's reported "shithole" remarks and Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."

On Friday’s Morning Joe, the show’s liberal pundits could not contain their shock and horror at yesterday’s news that President Trump allegedly called Haiti, El Salvador, and several African nations “shithole countries.” While co-host Joe Scarborough saw the incident as more evidence that Trump is “in the early stages of dementia,” guest panelist Donny Deutsch and MSNBC National Affairs Analyst John Heilemann saw far more sinister undertones in Trump’s comments.

Later during the same segment, Deutsch made his case that Trump's comments were a clear sign of the President's desire to select immigrants on the basis of Nazi Germany's beliefs about "Aryan" racial superiority. But first, Scarborough set him up with a polemic about how Trump believes in an immigration policy "favor[ing] whites over all others"