Video captures fireball streaking across the Midwestern US, visible from 10 states

Skywatchers in 10 states in the Midwestern United States got a treat early on Sunday evening as a fireball careened through the atmosphere and produced a fiery trail. Unlike some fireballs that are only spotted by a handful of people, or happen to be positioned over particularly remote areas, this speedy space rock caught the attention of hundreds.

The American Meteor Society says that it has amassed nearly 600 reports from witnesses spanning many states, but the object is believed to have been positioned mostly over Iowa and extreme Western Illinois.

As you can see from the video, the fireballs appears to spend a great deal of time cruising through the upper atmosphere as it bathes itself in flames. Many such rocks enter the atmosphere at a steep angle, causing a bright flash which rapidly dissipates, but this one appears to have visited Earth with a more shallow approach, and it’s still unknown whether the object made it through the atmosphere or skimmed along it. – READ MORE

In Honor Of Our National Independence Day, Nasa Posted A Picture Of A Brilliant Scattering Of Young Stars, “like A July 4 Fireworks Display.”

About 20,000 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Carina, a constellation of young stars glitters within a vast nebula. That cluster, dubbed NGC 3603, may have a clinical name, but its appearance is far more romantic. – READ MORE

