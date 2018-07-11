‘Drunken, Lying Hag:’ James Woods Goes Off on Hillary in What Could Be His Best Tweet Ever

Hillary Clinton is on the comeback trail. She’s officially out of the woods, running second in polls regarding 2020 Democrat contenders and is even portraying herself as a woman of the people by flying commercial transportation (a short trip on Delta which seemed to have a conspicuous number of media figures present at the airport and on the flight).

All of these facts ought to be great news for conservatives. Please, let’s have a 2020 rematch, except one where Hillary won’t have a two-to-one advantage in campaign funds, one where Trump has already proven himself as a reliable conservative and one where the Democrats continue to drift further and further to the left without any real evidence that’s where the electorate is going.

Perhaps the recent trip on Delta was darkly apropos one, since one trivia Twitter account decided to post a surprising fact about your chances of becoming the president of this great country.

Make that 100 to one if you are a drunken, lying hag… https://t.co/alNO4TMPNp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 8, 2018

By the way, rumors of Hillary’s boozing aren’t exactly idle speculation. One of the trove WikiLeaks emails instructs John Podesta to “sober her up some,” which could have been a joke. – READ MORE

Now that Facebook’s political practices have gotten their time in the spotlight, Twitter’s censorship of the right has come under scrutiny, with even members of Congress weighing in on what the social media giant marks as “inappropriate.”

The latest salvo comes from a familiar source — conservative actor and Twitter pundit James Woods, who noted that he had run across a soldier saluting a flag at half-staff that was flagged as offensive content.

I am so sick of this crap from @Twitter. You know that warning you get from @Twitter notifying you of a potentially “offensive” tweet? The photo below was that tweet… What is wrong with you, @jack? Try disguising your hatred for this flag a little better, can’t you? pic.twitter.com/GW2KhLx650 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 8, 2018

“What is wrong with you, @jack?” Woods continued, tagging Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. – READ MORE

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods, a man who has achieved iconic status from both his acting and his acid-tongued Twitter posts excoriating the left, was unceremoniously dumped by his talent agent on the Fourth of July —

In the name of patriotism, no less.

In a Twitter post published late Wednesday, Woods included a screen shot of an email his now-former agent Ken Kaplan had sent earlier in the evening.

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say,” Kaplan wrote.

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Being a classy kind of guy, Woods took the news graciously and responded with best wishes. But as he recounted the response, he also dropped in a tart reminder of exactly what liberals miss about the whole “patriotism” thing. – READ MORE

