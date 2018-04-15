Politics TV
VIDEO: Biden not ruling out 2020 bid
Former Vice President Joe Biden did not rule out a 2020 presidential bid in an interview aired on Sunday, saying he still needs time to decide.
“You’re not ruling me out. You’re not telling me no,” MSNBC’s Al Sharpton said to Biden on “Politics Nation.”
“No, no I’m not. I’ve been honest about this. If the lord almighty, Al, came down and said, ‘the nomination is yours now, you have to accept it now,’ I would not,” Biden said.
“But you say, ‘lord check with me before the year’s up?’ ” Sharpton said. – READ MORE
TheHill