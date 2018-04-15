VIDEO: Biden not ruling out 2020 bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden did not rule out a 2020 presidential bid in an interview aired on Sunday, saying he still needs time to decide.

“You’re not ruling me out. You’re not telling me no,” MSNBC’s Al Sharpton said to Biden on “Politics Nation.”

“No, no I’m not. I’ve been honest about this. If the lord almighty, Al, came down and said, ‘the nomination is yours now, you have to accept it now,’ I would not,” Biden said.

“But you say, ‘lord check with me before the year’s up?’ ” Sharpton said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1