‘They Don’t Want Black Folks Voting’: Biden Rips GOP on Voter ID, Trump’s ‘Lie’ on ‘Fraud’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that President Trump’s assertion that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election is a “flat lie.”

“It’s a lie,” he told MSNBC host and East Harlem, N.Y. preacher Al Sharpton. “The assertion the president made from the beginning is a flat lie.”

Biden added that Republicans are trying to disenfranchise minorities by pressing for voter identification laws.

“It’s what these guys are all about, man,” Biden, also a former Delaware senator, said.

“Republicans don’t want working class people voting. They don’t want black folks voting,” he said. – READ MORE

