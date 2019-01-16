Video: Angel Moms Protest Inside Chuck Schumer’s Office

A Group Of Angel Moms On Tuesday Are Protesting Inside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-ny) Capitol Hill Office Over The Democratic Leader’s Refusal To Support Legislation To Fund A U.s.-mexico Border Wall As The Partial Government Shutdown Continues.

Angel Moms storm Chuck Schumers office https://t.co/EDaemWWAHe — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2019

Earlier Tuesday, the Angel Moms protested inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who refused to meet with the group, and were reportedly lied to about the Democrat leader’s whereabouts.

At @SpeakerPelosi office asking for a meeting for Angel Families. She was too busy to meet with them. #AngelFamilies #AngelMoms pic.twitter.com/EMacVERuBu — Julianne Thompson (@JEThompson) January 15, 2019