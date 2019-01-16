Video: Angel Moms Protest Inside Chuck Schumer’s Office

A Group Of Angel Moms On Tuesday Are Protesting Inside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-ny) Capitol Hill Office Over The Democratic Leader’s Refusal To Support Legislation To Fund A U.s.-mexico Border Wall As The Partial Government Shutdown Continues.
Angel Moms storm Chuck Schumers office https://t.co/EDaemWWAHe
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2019
Earlier Tuesday, the Angel Moms protested inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who refused to meet with the group, and were reportedly lied to about the Democrat leader’s whereabouts.
At @SpeakerPelosi office asking for a meeting for Angel Families. She was too busy to meet with them. #AngelFamilies #AngelMoms pic.twitter.com/EMacVERuBu
— Julianne Thompson (@JEThompson) January 15, 2019
“It’s a slap, it’s a stab, it’s a kick in the gut, in the groin,” Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was struck dead in 2012 by an illegal alien, said of Pelosi’s and other Democrats’ decision not to meet with Angel Mothers.
“It’s not a matter of if you’re going to be affected by illegal alien crime, it’s when you are going to be affected,” replied Mary Ann Mendoza, whose 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza was killed by a drunk illegal alien driving on the wrong way down a Mesa, Arizona highway. – READ MORE